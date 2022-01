From Omar Epps to Samuel L. Jackson, Here's How The Star's Of This Classic Coming-Of-Age Film Have Been Since It's Release in 1992. On January 17, 1992, Juice, the feature film written and directed by Ernest R. Dickerson was released to a national audience. The movie would be well-received by critics, but as years passed the film would become so much more. In what was not your typical coming-of-age film, it told the story of four Harlem youths trying to find their way in the world—by any means necessary.

