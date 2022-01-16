ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Connecticut boy, 13, dies days after overdosing at school

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

Police say a 13-year-old Connecticut boy who apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while in school...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

Connecticut Public

Child advocate urges education leaders to grant immunocompromised families learning accommodations during pandemic

Left behind and betrayed. Those are just some of the words immunocompromised families use to describe how they feel about the new school year. While students headed back to the classrooms, for some families that’s simply not an option. They’re fighting for a statewide virtual learning option, and now they’re getting some help.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Stamford Mayor is set to go on maternity leave

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons is preparing to go on maternity leave later this month. Simmons, a Democrat, said she plans to take her leave on January 26 and enjoy the newest addition to her family while staying in close contact with her staff members. Simmons announced last September that she...
STAMFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

New York is reinstating the controversial plain clothes police unit

To New York now, where another violent incident took place last night. A girl, 11 months old, was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Bronx. She's in critical condition. And New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, has vowed to put an end to the increase in gun violence. Among the strategies, reinstating a controversial part of the police - the plainclothes unit, an anti-crime street unit with officers dressed as civilians. The unit was dismantled in 2020 after years of criticism for its use of force against people of color. NPR's Jasmine Garsd reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Parents and caregivers of young children say they've hit pandemic rock bottom

"I had a parent tell me to f*** off last week," Cori Berg said. She directs the Hope Day School, a church-affiliated early childhood program in Dallas. The unhappy mother took her two children out of Berg's center after each of their classrooms were closed for quarantines, saying she'd hire a nanny. Wanting to return, she emailed, called and finally showed up in the middle of the day. Just as Berg had warned her, her spots were taken.
KIDS
Connecticut Public

Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. An urgent text message went out to all of Missouri from the State Highway Patrol. It said authorities in Gotham City were on the hunt for a green and purple Dodge GT. Now, that car would be pretty easy to spot. It's what the Joker drove in 1989's "Batman." The caped crusader-themed alert was sent out by mistake. Plus, everyone knows Gotham is nowhere near Missouri. Central City is in Missouri, which is under the superhero jurisdiction of The Flash. I know. Nerd alert. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MISSOURI STATE
Connecticut Public

‘The fight is not over’: Service plaza workers celebrate victory

Mario Franco (center) speaks while Franklin Soults (right) translates during a rally in front of the Darien I-95 service plaza near the McDonald’s where Franco and three other laid-off workers were not rehired last year in retaliation for taking part in union organizing. Franco said his wife died after hitting her head working at the McDonald’s, which motivated him to organize. In December, a judge with the National Labor Relations Board ordered the workers to be rehired.
DARIEN, CT
Connecticut Public

There are calls for more safety measures after deadly NYC high-rise fire

The deadly fire in a Bronx high-rise earlier this month has cast attention on fire safety requirements for apartment buildings. Seventeen residents died from smoke inhalation. Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
BRONX, NY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

