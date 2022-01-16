ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conn. still seeking new lab for many state virus test sites

But the Department of Public Health told the Connecticut Post on Friday that it doesn't anticipate any sites shutting down...

Connecticut Public

Child advocate urges education leaders to grant immunocompromised families learning accommodations during pandemic

Left behind and betrayed. Those are just some of the words immunocompromised families use to describe how they feel about the new school year. While students headed back to the classrooms, for some families that’s simply not an option. They’re fighting for a statewide virtual learning option, and now they’re getting some help.
Connecticut Public

The nursing home staffing crisis right now is like nothing we've seen before

The omicron wave is hitting nursing homes hard, with infections among residents and staff reaching record highs in recent weeks. There were more than 40,000 residents who tested positive last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost a 10-fold rise since November. Cases for staff hit a record high of more than 67,000 cases the first week of January, but started to decline last week.
HEALTH SERVICES
Connecticut Public

Parents and caregivers of young children say they've hit pandemic rock bottom

"I had a parent tell me to f*** off last week," Cori Berg said. She directs the Hope Day School, a church-affiliated early childhood program in Dallas. The unhappy mother took her two children out of Berg's center after each of their classrooms were closed for quarantines, saying she'd hire a nanny. Wanting to return, she emailed, called and finally showed up in the middle of the day. Just as Berg had warned her, her spots were taken.
KIDS
Ned Lamont
Connecticut Public

‘The fight is not over’: Service plaza workers celebrate victory

Mario Franco (center) speaks while Franklin Soults (right) translates during a rally in front of the Darien I-95 service plaza near the McDonald’s where Franco and three other laid-off workers were not rehired last year in retaliation for taking part in union organizing. Franco said his wife died after hitting her head working at the McDonald’s, which motivated him to organize. In December, a judge with the National Labor Relations Board ordered the workers to be rehired.
DARIEN, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

