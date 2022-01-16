ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

1/15/22 Michigan State, Alec White, Peyton Omania

By Elizabeth Vojtisek
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ilXe_0dn2Xiif00
149-pound junior Alec White manages to avoid a takedown by Michigan State's Peyton Omania. Omania won, 5-2. Elizabeth Vojtisek | Staff Photographer

1/15/22 Michigan State 17, No. 12 Purdue 16

On Saturday night, January 15th, the Purdue wrestling team took on Michigan State. The Boile…

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Purdue Football: 5 Boilermakers declare for NFL draft

Five Boilermakers will listen with nervous anticipation in April as they wait for their names to be called in the NFL draft. The list is headlined by juniors wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, two highly touted players at their respective positions after playing three years in gold and black.
NFL
The Exponent

Heartbreak at Mackey as Boilers lose to rival Hoosiers

The Boilermakers will have to wait a little longer for another shot at beating the Hoosiers since they last hoisted the Barn Burner Trophy in 2016. First-year head coach Katie Gearlds seemed ready to put on a jersey herself, stepping onto the court, waving her arms and shouting orders as the Boilers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) tried to end their five-game losing streak to Indiana (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten). With one foot on the Coach Keady logo, Gearlds was going to make sure her team did everything in its power to win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Where does Purdue basketball rank?

With its victory at Illinois on Monday, the Purdue men’s basketball team moved up two spots in the daily NCAA NET Rankings posted on Tuesday morning. According to the NET that takes into account strength of schedules, efficiency and results, the Boilermakers are now No. 7, up from No. 9 after Monday’s games. The NET ranking is used by the NCAA to assist it in the seeding process for the upcoming NCAA post-season tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week. The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process. Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:. The NET Rankings are used...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Exponent

Jerry Palm, CBS

Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

1/15/22 Michigan State 17, No. 12 Purdue 16

No. 12 Purdue wrestling team fell by the slimmest of margins Saturday night, battling visiting Michigan State to a 16-16 tie after 10 matches, but surrendering the dual victory on tiebreaker criteria. With both teams winning five matches and neither side earning a fall, the dual was decided on total match points, which the Spartans took by one point, 50-49.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Purdue
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Purdue manages win in double overtime

The Boilermakers improved their Big Ten conference record by breaking the Illini’s six-game win streak off a double-overtime thriller to win 96-88 Monday night. Though Purdue was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll coming into the day, its conference record (3-2 Big Ten) hasn’t lived up to the high expectations that come with a Top 5 ranked team, with losses to Rutgers and then-No. 23 Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Illini rode in with their undefeated Big Ten streak to take the No. 17 spot in this week’s rankings (6-0).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Exponent

Will Honas transfer

Husker ILB Will Honas enters transfer portal, will aim to play seventh season elsewhere. Nebraska veteran inside linebacker Will Honas will attempt to play his seventh year of college football elsewhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy