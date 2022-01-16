1/15/22 Michigan State, Alec White, Peyton Omania

The Boilermakers will have to wait a little longer for another shot at beating the Hoosiers since they last hoisted the Barn Burner Trophy in 2016. First-year head coach Katie Gearlds seemed ready to put on a jersey herself, stepping onto the court, waving her arms and shouting orders as the Boilers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) tried to end their five-game losing streak to Indiana (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten). With one foot on the Coach Keady logo, Gearlds was going to make sure her team did everything in its power to win.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO