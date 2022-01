NASA needs to hire more astronauts and change the way it trains them, according to a new report from the space agency's inspector general. NASA's Astronaut Office currently focuses its efforts on ensuring enough astronauts are trained and ready to crew the International Space Station. And it has been doing so in a post-shuttle era when NASA could only send astronauts to space as passengers on Russian rockets.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO