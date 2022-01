He had a late bloom to his fighting career but UFC Megastar Jorge Masvidal made the most of his opportunity to let the world be known of his name when stardom knocked on his name. To such an extent that the UFC made a separate belt for his fight that he conquered by defeating Nate Diaz, Masvidal’s value in the company has some uniqueness that is quite unmatched. For someone who started off as a street fighter in his combat sports journey almost two decades ago, Masvidal is the pristine example of consistency leading to success.

