ZIO and The Magic Scrolls is an action strategy RPG developed by Super Planet. The game’s story is set in the future where wars take place between Mages and Warlocks in the magical Aerok. Players are enticed with the unique story about finding the mystery behind ZIO as well as achieving peace in the war-torn land of Aerok. The game is an AFK RPG, making it an auto-battle game where players use strategy and tactics to defeat their opponents. The game has grown in popularity and as a result, the developers have been very generous and have provided several promo codes that players can redeem to avail awesome rewards. This article will list all the available active free redeem codes in ZIO and the Magic Scrolls as of now and the rewards they give and also explain to you how you can redeem these codes.

