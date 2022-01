UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar believes that rival Giga Chikadze “was overlooking me” ahead of their recent fight at UFC Vegas 46. Kattar was the underdog heading into his UFC Vegas 46 main event fight against Chikadze, but he made the betting public look silly as he put on a one-sided beating on Chikadze and won a clear decision. Although Chikadze had won seven straight fights heading into this match and Kattar hadn’t fought in a year coming off of a brutal decision loss to Max Holloway, this fight did not play out like the way MMA math would suggest. Instead, it was Kattar who took it to Chikadze for the full 25 minutes, landing vicious strikes on his durable opponent en route to a unanimous decision victory.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO