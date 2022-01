Team of the Year (TOTY) is always one of the biggest promotions on the EA FIFA calendar and the 11 names have finally been released by EA Sports. A total of 80 players were in the running to be recognized as the best players from last year with a chance to earn a place onto the FIFA 22 FUT Team of the Year. The polls were open on Jan. 10 and closed eight days later, with the final voting results unveiled on Thursday, Jan. 20.

