Basketball

Azuolas Tubelis carries shorthanded Arizona men’s basketball past Utah

By Brian J. Pedersen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona didn’t have Kerr Kriisa, and it showed. But the Wildcats did have Azuolas Tubelis, and that was just as evident as Kriisa’s absence. Tubelis scored a career-high 32 points as shorthanded Arizona overcame another poor first half and used a 21-0 run in the second half to beat Utah 82-64...

