Azuolas Tubelis carries shorthanded Arizona men’s basketball past Utah

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The 21/21 Providence College men's basketball team defeated the Georgetown Hoyas, 83-75, on Thursday, January 20 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in BIG EAST play for the first time since 2003-04. The Friars have won 10 out of their last 11 games. The victory was Head Coach Ed Cooley's 209th at Providence (209-137), which tied him for second all-time at PC with Dave Gavitt (209-84). Junior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with season-high 15 points on a perfect 7-7 from the field. Graduate student Al Durham (Lilburn, Ga.) also contributed 15 second half points. Graduate student Noah Horchler (Melbourne Beach, Fla.) chipped in with 14 points, including four three-pointers (two in the last three minutes).

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO