Here are some notes from Husky head basketball coach Mike Hopkins' Wednesday morning press conference... On the importance of keeping up the momentum from last week's wins, Hopkins said you obviously want to keep it, it's a good thing, but after watching the film they have seen places that they can continue to get better and that's the key going forward. Great wins last week, but they still have a lot of room for growth and if they do that, they will increase their chances of continuing to get wins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO