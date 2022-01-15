France marks 400 years of Moliere, master of stage and satire

When Downton Abbey first debuted, no one expected the lavish historical drama, brought from the UK to the US on PBS, to turn into a global phenomenon. But that's exactly what happened. For six seasons, we followed the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants as they loved, laughed, lost, fought, and sometimes even died (the third season was traumatic for us all, OK?). And thanks to the devotion of fans everywhere, the series earned a big-screen revival for multiple movies! The first movie, continuing where the TV show left off, arrived in 2019, and a sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is scheduled for release in early 2022.

