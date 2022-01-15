ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

Week in Review for the Week of 1/10/22 – DTH

By Jenn Cutter
 3 days ago

Apple allows app developers in South Korea to use alternative payment systems, the European Data Protection Supervisor orders Europol to review and delete up...

Amazon Holds Off On Visa Ban in the UK – DTH

Amazon backs down from its plans to no longer accept Visa credit cards, security researchers find new sophisticated cross-platform remote access Trojan, and Microsoft finds ransomware-like malware targeting Ukrainian organizations. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month here. A special...
BUSINESS
Austrian Data Watchdog Rules Google Analytics Violates GDPR – DTH

The Austrian Data Protection Authority rules that Google Analytics violates GDPR, Telsa removes references to a 2022 production date for the Cybertruck from its website, and Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month here.
INTERNET
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet

(The Hill) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS

Community Policy