NHS swim team split wins against McMinnville

Newberg sports round-up: Boys team wins, while the girls team suffers a setback

In a Pacific Conference matchup between Newberg and McMinnville, the two schools split results in their Thursday dual meet at the Chehalem Aquatic Center.

While McMinnville won on cumulative teams points 189-147, Newberg's boys bested the Grizzlies 93-77. The Tigers were defeated on the girls side 112-54. With the win, the boys team remains undefeated on the season.

Newberg High coach Erin Fincher said the team is taking strides and improving week in and week out.

"Both the men's and women's teams this year are making good progress and swimming well," she said. "We have a good mix of experienced swimmers leading well and a big group of younger swimmers who are diving right in, training hard and improving rapidly. This is exciting to be a part of."

Several swimmers stood out on the boys side of things for the Tigers.

Sophomore Benjamin Bizeau took first place in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 1 minute, 56.26 seconds; Bizeau also took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:21.93.

"I like how we are doing," Bizeau said. "It's been another weird season with holidays and snow breaks, but we are doing great. This Thursday's home meet against McMinnville was a highlight for sure. It was a lot of fun and there were a lot of good races."

Freshman Byron Long took first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:08.66; Long also snagged first place in the 100-yard backstroke with 58.48 showing.

Freshman Asher Stone took first place in the 50-yard freestyle, earning a 26.41 race. Fellow freshman Andrew Sandberg took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.81.

The boys 400-yard freestyle relay team -- consisting of freshman Christian DeMaster Smith, Sandberg, Bizeau and Long -- also snagged first place, notching a 3:30.73 performance.

The girls team had fewer first place finishes, but they were not lacking in individual golds.

Freshman Lily Bizeau took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:54.98. Fellow freshman Faith Bizeau took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:20.61.

"Our women's team is small but fierce," Fincher said. "They have a really great work ethic. Each time they race, they get better and I'm excited to see what they will accomplish this season."

Newberg's next dual will be against Sherwood on Thursday.

NHS wrestling

BEND -- The Tigers finished first at the Oregon Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Newberg dismantled Yamhill County rival McMinnville 84-0, with Tiger wrestlers earning falls in all 11 of the matches they wrestled, with the Grizzlies forfeiting at three weight classes.

The Tigers went on to face host Bend in the second round of the tournament, outdistancing the Lava Bears 75-6. Newberg earned falls, technical falls or major falls in all of the 11 matches they wrestled, except for two forfeitures by the Bears.

The Tigers followed up with a 78-6 drubbing of Clackamas, a 78-6 win over Sandy, a 59-18 win versus Roseburg and a 62-9 defeat of Mountain View in subsequent rounds.

Next up for the Tigers is a Pacific Conference home match against Liberty on Thursday.

NHS girls basketball

The Tigers took grabbled a share of first place in the Pacific Conference with a 58-53 win versus Liberty on Friday. Newberg (1-0 conference, 8-5 overall) will next play on Tuesday in a conference tilt against Century at home.

NHS boys basketball

The Tigers suffered a 62-57 loss to Liberty on Jan. 11 in Pacific Conference play.

Newberg (0-1 conference, 2-9 overall) will play Tuesday at home versus Century.

CSLA/Veritas boys basketball

The Watchmen suffered a 54-29 loss to Livingstone Adventist Academy on Jan. 12 to advance to a 1-4 Casco League record (4-6 overall).

Next up for the team is a home tilt against Perrydale on Wednesday.

CSLA/Veritas girls basketball

The Watchmen have seen their past three games against Falls City, Livingstone and Jewell cancelled. CSLA/Veritas (0-2 league, 2-3 overall) will next play Wednesday versus Perrydale at home.

