Jesse Watters reflects on his ‘World’ in final show

By Fox News Staff
 5 days ago

Jesse Watters signed off on his final show of “Watters’ World” Saturday night, thanking the audience and his fans. Watters will permanently host the 7 p.m. ET timeslot “Jesse Watters Primetime,” scheduled to begin Jan. 24. JESSE WATTERS: On Monday, Fox announced that I’m...

The Independent

Jesse Watters: Anger as Fox promotes host that Fauci demanded be fired over ‘kill shot’ comment

Fox News host Jesse Watters, a co-host of The Five, will take over the network’s 7pm prime time slot, in a move that shifts the network more towards opinion coverage and sparked anger on Twitter.Mr Watters’ promotion was seen by some as intolerable in the wake of comments he made about Dr Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, at a conservative conference.“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand...
inquirer.com

Philadelphia native Jesse Watters gets a promotion at Fox News

Fox News has named Philadelphia native Jesse Watters the new host of its 7 p.m. hour, rebranding the show Jesse Watters Primetime. The new show will begin Jan. 24. Watters, who grew up in Germantown and East Falls, has worked for Fox News since 2002, moving up through the ranks from a production assistant to gaining fame for combative man-on-the-street interviews for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Jesse Watters Permanent Host of 7 p.m. Hour

After a year of rotating guest hosts, Fox News Channel has found its new 7 p.m. host. Fox News has tapped Jesse Watters as the permanent host of the hour, the company said Monday. Watters has been a co-host of The Five since 2017, and also hosts a weekend program called Watters’ World. Watters will remain a co-host of The Five, while the channel will look for a new show to replace his weekend program. The conservative commentator started as a production assistant at Fox News, and first appeared on-air while working as a producer for Bill O’Reilly’s show The O’Reilly Factor....
NewsTimes

Jesse Watters Will Take Over Fox News’ 7 PM Hour

Jesse Watters, the longtime Fox News Channel personality will take over the network’s 7 p.m. hour, extending a lineup of conservative opinion hosts that now starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until midnight. Watters will continue to serve as a co-anchor of “The Five,” the early-evening program that has...
phillyvoice.com

Fox News gives primetime slot to Philly native Jesse Watters

Fox News has promoted longtime host Jesse Watters to a new primetime show that will take over the network's 7 p.m. hour beginning later in January. Watters, 43, who was raised in Philadelphia's Germantown and East Falls neighborhoods, first joined Fox News as a production assistant in 2002. Within a year, he became a correspondent on "The O'Reilly Factor," where he made a name for himself with man-on-the-street segments.
TVLine

NBC's AGT: Extreme Now Set for February Premiere, Four-Week Run

Heretofore MIA from NBC’s midseason schedule — and after pausing production at one point due to a competitor’s on-set injury — America’s Got Talent: Extreme now is set for a late February premiere. In turn, the network’s American Song Contest (which is based on Eurovision Song Contest) has been pushed back to March. AGT: Extreme will premiere Monday, Feb. 21 at 8/7c, running two hours each week for four weeks. The offshoot of the OG AGT promises to showcase “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.” Extreme contestants will vie for...
