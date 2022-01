Mel Kiper Jr. spent many hours pouring over his first mock draft, stopping only to eat pumpkin pie. But finally, after much anticipation, it is here for consumption behind ESPN's paywall. Predictably, Kiper has Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions respectively. There are a few surprises to the extent anything that's months away and not-at-all binding can be surprising. Especially regarding the quarterback position, which we all understand to be weak relative to other years.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO