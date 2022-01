Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) vs Boston Celtics (23-23) The Portland Trail Blazers have a bit of a bad taste in their mouth from the ending of their last game. After playing the Miami Heat tough for three quarters, the Blazers could only manage 12 points in the fourth quarter, losing by a score of 104-92. A win against Boston would erase any bad memories and also ensure at least an even road trip, with a chance to go 4-2 with a win in Toronto before going home.

