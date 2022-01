Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor delivered a game ball to jubilant fans at Mt. Lookout Tavern after the franchise's first playoff win in over three decades. It ruled and was part of a full-on blitz to curry favor with a long-suffering fanbase. Imagine being someone who was invited to go out to one of the three bars visited and declining because you didn't think it'd be worth it. Very bad beat there.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO