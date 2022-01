The streak has hummed along for more than a decade now, impressive but often overlooked. It may not be as venerated as North Carolina’s 59-game streak over Clemson, but Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5 ACC) has quietly put together its own run of home court dominance over an ACC opponent. Entering its game against Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3 ACC) at McCamish Pavilion, Georgia Tech has won 14 straight home games over the Demon Deacons dating back to 2004. The last time the Yellow Jackets fell to Wake in Atlanta, a freshman named Chris Paul scored the game-winning basket.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO