I know I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but have you ever seen a professional league with such parity, that literally anyone could win on any given night?. This past weekend there were five games played in the National Lacrosse League (NLL). In those games, four were one goal victories, and one was a two goal victory. To go even further, of those four one goal victories, two of those games went into overtime….with one of those overtime games almost using the entire quarter to score!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO