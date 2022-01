Usually during the prep basketball season teams play a nonconference game the day after playing a conference or divisional game. However, due to the MLK Holiday, both the Palatine and Schaumburg girls teams had their respective schedules reversed where both competed at Batavia's MLK showcase on Monday and had to face a quick turnaround for Tuesday's Mid-Suburban West tilt at the Saxons' home court that completed the first half of division play.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO