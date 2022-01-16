ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Treasures Part 3 - Chapter 16 to Chapter 22

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a total of 109 Treasures in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. All treasure locations below for Chapter 16 to Chapter 22 are listed as they are found in the chapters, chronologically. You can also find the treasures as you play along with the Walkthrough, as we've included the treasure...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Rainbow Six Extraction Basics and Features Guide

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that emphasizes teamwork. As a spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, it features a lot of the same stealth based/tactical gameplay mechanics. That said, there are some notable differences. Because of this, we’ve created this Rainbow Six Extraction Basics and Features Guide to help players looking to dive right in.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Animal Clothing

Animal Clothing is a new set of accessories in The Sims 4: Cottage Living that allows you to dress your Sim's Animals in different styles of clothes. Once completed, this guide will teach you everything you need to know about Animal Clothing in TS4, including types of Animal Clothing, where to buy, Creature Keeper location, and more.
APPAREL
IGN

Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Go Down The LEGO Rabbit Hole With This $21 Dimensions Game Pack

Ever since a lot of us were children, LEGOs have dominated the toy landscape as some of the most beloved, fun, and dynamic things to play with. People have erected museum-display sized sculptures out of LEGOs, and the brand has released endless packs and LEGO renditions of famous superheroes, cars, and more, These connectable toys have also inspired the wildly successful LEGO Movie franchise, which has spawned a wealth of merchandise, including video games and a lot more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eight Treasures#Part 3#Swimming#Three Treasures
IGN

Missing Survey Team

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Missing Survey Team Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items and how to survive the combat encounters. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: Average Decryption. Minimum Electronics: N/A. Generally anyone will do,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yun Jin Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Yun Jin, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Yun Jin, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Yun Jin is the director...
VIDEO GAMES
Talon Marks

Dead Cells’ last chapter

Motion Twin’s Dead Cells’ Queen and the Sea is the final installment of what is essentially a DLC trilogy that, until Jan. 6, has detailed the fall of an unnamed kingdom to an infectious Malaise—and the selfish actions of an arrogant king. It is in this installment...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Eastshade Studios Reveals Songs of Glimmerwick, an RPG About Attending a Musical Magic School

Many of us may have, at some point, felt a deep longing (probably spurred by a certain young adult fiction book series) to be swept away to a magical school of spells, potions, and general sorcery. Various games and other media have given us various ways to explore that fantasy over the years, but today, Eastshade Studios has announced a new, musical take on the idea with its upcoming RPG, Songs of Glimmerwick.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Total War: Warhammer III - Chaos Undivided Trailer

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III introduces The Daemon Prince, a new Legendary Lord risen in the name of Chaos Undivided. Check it out to meet The Daemon Prince and watch the destruction that unfolds. Total War: Warhammer III launches on February 17, 2022 for PC, as well as on Game Pass for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
allkpop.com

TREASURE continues to prepare for their first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: Chapter One' with more individual teaser photos of the members

TREASURE continues the preparations for their comeback and released more individual teaser photos of the members. The boy group has been releasing various individual teaser photos of the members and has already released the photos for Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Yedam, followed by the teaser photos of members Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, and Junkyu.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Midnight Ghost Hunt Is Hide and Seek With Added Proton Packs

When things go bump in the night, the solution is to shoot said things with a massive shotgun filled to the muzzle with salt. Or a spectral energy cannon. Or a shoulder-mounted harpoon. And when your poltergeist pest is little more than ectoplasmic sludge on the floor, you can vacuum it up and consider the spook exorcized. That’s business as usual for Midnight Ghost Hunt, a ghostbusting PvP game from new studio Vaulted Sky Games.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The IO is returning to the Island in Fortnite Chapter Three

Fortnite Chapter Two ended with a dramatic live event in which the Seven helped the inhabitants escape the wrath of the Cube Queen and flipped the Island to save the reality. Now, the Imagined Order (IO) is trying to drill its way through the other side of the island, according to in-game teasers that surfaced this week.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Rescue MIA Operators

Rescuing an Operator in Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the most important things you need to know how to do in the game. This section of our Rainbow Six Extraction wiki guide contains an overview of the MIA Operator status and how to rescue MIA Operators in an incursion.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Windjammers 2 Review

Windjammers 2 answers the question: what do you get when you combine air hockey with a 2D fighting game? The result, as it turns out, is an absolute blast to play. Changing very little from the original Windjammers that came out on the NeoGeo 27 years ago, the sequel is simple, sweat-inducing, and extremely addictive. Even though it lacks a few key features you’d expect from something designed to be so highly competitive in this day and age and fumbles its attempt at telling any kind of story, Windjammers 2 is a more-than-worthy successor to the retro classic that came before it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy