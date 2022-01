Why go to Times Square to see one ball drop in December when you can see several drop through a Brooklyn-based hoop over the summer? Women’s basketball fans in New York City are finally faced with such an opportunity again as 2021 saw the New York Liberty return to action within city limits. The Liberty commenced their first year as Brooklyn lodgers in style, welcoming in WNBA honorees Betnijah Laney and Natasha Howard and future WNBA All-Rookie Team reps Michaela Onyenwere (the league’s eventual Rookie of the Year) and DiDi Richards. With the newcomers uniting with surging sophomore Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty ended a three-year playoff drought and took the eventual WNBA finalists to the brink in Phoenix during the single-elimination first round.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO