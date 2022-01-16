ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Shore News Network

Several inmates facing charges

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA –Several inmates were indicted today on multiple charges, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Dwight Foster, 48, an inmate of USP Hazelton, is charged with one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object – Weapon.” Foster is accused of having a weapon on his person. He is also accused of striking a correctional officer in September 2021.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter lashes out as CNN interview sends him back to jail

An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions. Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again. “So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications. But he added...
PUBLIC SAFETY
magnoliareporter.com

Department of Corrections changes inmate visitation policies

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said that as of Saturday, it will expand modified in-person visitation to allow prison visits from those younger than 18 and individuals who are not immediate family members. In-person visits to inmates/residents will continue to be made by pre-approved individuals only. Those wishing to visit...
POLITICS
#Detention Center
Lincoln Journal Star

NY prisons used false-positive drug tests to punish inmates, investigation finds

A state inspector general's investigation found the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision used false-positive drug tests to penalize more than 1,600 incarcerated individuals, including some who were placed into solitary confinement. The inquiry began after DOCCS informed the inspector general's office in September 2019 that its drug tests were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coastalpoint.com

Department of Correction suspends in-person visitation

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced this week that, effective at the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, it was temporarily suspending in-person visitation to all of its Level V prison and Level IV work-release and violation-of-probation facilities, as a precaution to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.
HEALTH
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 01_06_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 29-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′6″ in height, weighing 150 pounds. He is wanted on two indictments out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
921news.com

News from Henry County

Zachary Brackman was extradited to Henry County from Davidson County, Lexington, North Carolina this week on a warrant for probation violation. His original charges from 2018 were for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful use of a weapon and Driving While Revoked or Suspended. The cost of his extradition to the Sheriff’s Office was $4,315.00 Brackman remains in custody on a $5,000.00 bond.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
News Break
Politics
theonefeather.com

Cherokee seeing COVID surge

Like communities across the country, Cherokee has been seeing a large surge of COVID-19 cases. And like in other places, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ community has been affected by closures, delays in openings, and other COVID-19 protective measures. Since Dec. 16, 2021, the EBCI Joint Information Center...
CHEROKEE, NC
KFDM-TV

Courts' COVID crisis

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Unfolding at this hour, the number of COVID positive cases inside the Jefferson County Jail are a carbon copy of what's happening in the outside world-infections are spiking. These are the latest numbers from the correctional facility. The population tonight stands at 872 inmates and 60...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

DeSoto Parish Arrests Since January 1st

The following Gallery is showing those who have been arrested since January 1st 2022. Many of these people have not yet been to trial, and are innocent until proven guilty. The following people have been booked into the DeSoto Parish jail since January 1. They are only charged with a crime at this point. They have not been to trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan One hostage held Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others got out about 9 p.m. when an FBI SWAT team entered the building, authorities said. The hostage taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Vic Mensa Arrested At U.S. Airport On Felony Drug Charges

Rapper Vic Mensa appears to have landed in an immense amount of trouble after being arrested on drug charges this past Saturday (Jan. 15) after arriving back in the United States on a flight from Ghana. Mensa, born Victor Kwesi Mensah, had traveled on a flight that landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. around 7:00 a.m. that day, when U.S. Border patrol officials found illegal drugs in the Chicago native’s luggage. According to Customs and Border Protection service officials, the 28-year-old was allegedly carrying 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, all employers have to carry workers’ compensation coverage, which can be obtained through a state-administered fund, but there are exceptions. Employers with five or fewer employees to whom they are related are exempt, as are licensed real estate brokers and associates who are paid on commission, most servants, and some agricultural and horticultural workers. Sole proprietors, independent contractors, and some partners of a limited liability company do not need to have coverage. An employer that fails to get workers’ compensation coverage could face a fine of up to $1,000 a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wyoming News

California

California requires workers’ compensation coverage be carried by all employers, even if they employ only one person or are corporate officers or directors. Employers based outside of California could also be required to provide coverage if their employees work regularly in the state. Two exemptions: corporate officers or directors who own a company fully and sole proprietors without any employees. Failing to have workers’ compensation can result in a fine of not less than $10,000, imprisonment in a county jail, or both. In addition, the state can impose penalties of up to $100,000. California offers a state-administered fund.
CALIFORNIA STATE

