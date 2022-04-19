ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

DanDan

By Jordan Price
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DanDan is a good weekday lunch or post-work spot if you happen to work nearby in Rittenhouse, and they also have a reasonably priced Happy Hour (which unfortunately ends at 6pm). But if you’re...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Sistory Thai Kitchen

When’s the last time you had lobster ravioli tom kha at your neighborhood Thai restaurant? We’re going to assume the answer is, “Wait, what is lobster ravioli doing in my tom kha?” Sistory Thai in Berkeley sets itself apart by serving exciting Thai dishes we don’t often see at other casual spots we rely on for quick dinners before slouching on the couch. Aside from the lobster ravioli in creamy coconut broth, there are other dishes that hold our attention, too. The crispy cod tacos are wrapped in the flakiest roti and topped with mayo. The Northern Thai specialty, kanoom jeen nam ngew, is a big bowl of luxurious pork rib stew with vermicelli noodles, minced pork, and pickled vegetables. And the two-toned melon spritzer arrives in a tall glass resembling a chemistry class beaker. Like any great neighborhood restaurant, this place is charming, with faux brick walls, flowers, friendly servers, and happy people filling the tables in the small space.
BERKELEY, CA
The Infatuation

Pecan Square Café

Pecan Square Cafe is the latest restaurant from the people behind spots like Sammie’s, Perla’s, Lamberts, Pool Burger, and Clark’s Oyster Bar (it’s actually right behind Clark’s in Clarksville). Inspired by California restaurants like Zuni Cafe, Pecan Square Cafe has a rustic, simple, and seasonally-driven menu, with dishes like handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a whole roasted chicken for two. As one might expect, the attention to detail and design is high, the space is airy and light-filled, and it’s nearly booked out a month in advance (although they do reserve tables for walk-ins).
CLARKSVILLE, NY
The Infatuation

Essex Pearl

We can’t help but feel like Stefon when we tell people that the downstairs at Essex Market (also known as The Market Line) is NYC’s hottest restaurant destination. With options like Gouie and Banchan By Sunny at People’s Wine, there are finally as many great sit-down places as there are typical food court-style vendors. The latest addition, seafood spot Essex Pearl, recently reopened with a Southeast Asian menu featuring basically everything from the ocean—and all of the food is well executed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Wildseed

With its prime location near the Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio, Wildseed often has wait times upwards of 90 minutes—but don’t let that deter you from some of the best vegetarian and plant-based meals in the city. Each of their seven menus has options that are familiar, but with a vegan/vegetarian twist. If you’re aiming for a midday meal, check out their beet poke—including macadamia, baby cucumbers, ponzu, and served with seaweed garlic crackers—or their version of rigatoni bolognese with mushrooms, ground Impossible, chard, and parmesan. For late-night sweets, order their Meyer lemon agave cheesecake, served with whipped coconut cream and coconut shavings.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Taiwanese#Szechuan
The Infatuation

Minghin Cuisine

If you need a place to take your out-of-town relatives after sightseeing around the Loop, grab some dim sum at the downtown location of MingHin. The massive dining space might look fancy, but it’s casual enough for a family-style meal where you'll feel comfortable leaping across the table for the last dumpling. Their dim sum menu is full of an endless array of choices, so there’s bound to be something that every member of your family will like. Some of our favorite options are juicy shrimp and pork shumai, chewy rice crepes filled with beef, steamed BBQ pork buns, and desserts like puffy egg custard tarts. They also have larger entrees, but dim sum is what keeps us coming back here.
RESTAURANTS
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Nura

Nura is from the people behind Otis, an East Williamsburg restaurant where you can eat satisfying, vaguely Italian food. We like Otis, but it’s never as busy as it deserves to be—and maybe that’s why the owners decided to go big with Nura. This Mediterranean-leaning Greenpoint spot...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Havana Grill & Mojito Bar

Havana Grill in River North has dishes from all over Latin America, including ceviche, chiles rellenos, eight different mojitos, and jibaritos—which is our favorite thing to order here. Havana Grill’s steak jibarito has chargrilled skirt steak is folded high, melded with caramelized onions and chihuahua cheese that spills out between the two plantains after your first bite. It’s good the way it is, but even better, after drenching it in the small side of garlic oil with the seasoned fries that come with it.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Exchequer Restaurant & Pub

Exchequer Restaurant and Pub has been serving deep dish in the Loop since 1969, in a space that (allegedly) used to be one of Capone’s favorite speakeasies. It's not the best pizza in the city, but this family-owned spot is a good alternative to the often-crowded Lou’s and Giordano’s. Different from a traditional Chicago-style pie, their 50-year-old recipe layers cheese on top of a slightly sweet tomato sauce, and it's all cradled in a soft, chewy crust. There’s a wide topping selection available, but our favorite combination is aptly named The Chicago: Italian sausage, Italian beef, onion, and giardiniera. Since the pizzas take a while to cook, checking out the pieces of historical memorabilia decorating the massive restaurant—from mobster mugshots to Bulls' newspaper headlines—is a great way to pass the time.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Hometown Barbecue

Some things are good enough on their own. For example, finding $50 on the ground is great. Adopting a puppy is wonderful. We could stop there and be just fine. But imagine if you went to pick up that $50 bill and discovered a $100 underneath it, or if you brought home that adorable puppy and then learned it knew how to do your taxes.
MIAMI, FL
Taste Of Home

The Ultimate Guide to Homemade Tacos

Homemade tacos are one of the most reliable and easy weeknight dinners, with endless variations to keep things interesting. Just check out some of our favorite taco recipes for proof. If you want to step up your homemade taco game, stock up on essential taco tools, learn how to make...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Good Shape Pizza

Pizza toppings are great, but it’s just as important to recognize the mightiness of a stupendous cheese pie. That brings us to Good Shape. This mobile pizza operation has popped up at Add-A-Ball, Chuck’s Hop Shop, and Oddfellow’s Cafe, and their small pies covered in char bubbles are both crisp and foldable at the same time—a true achievement in pizza-making. Between the simplicity of their tomato sauce, the fusing of mozzarella, pecorino, and provolone, and hints of chili flake and dried oregano, it all works together to become the best cheese pie in Seattle. The only correct side dish to complement your pizza is an order of sesame-coated cheeseburger rolls dunked in special sauce.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Joyride Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is easy to find in SF. But for some of the best, head straight to Joyride Pizza. They have fresh, creative toppings like pineapple and Brussels sprouts, perfectly caramelized crusts, and pizza dough that stays airy and light underneath everything. The menu at Joyride also has a few pre-made combos, like the “Meatzza” with bacon, pepperoni, and sausage, or you can build your own—and don’t be surprised if you want to drink up their slightly sweet house-made marinara with a straw. The Mission outpost is more takeout-focused than the Yerba Buena Gardens location (there is no seating), and they also offer slices.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Ham Yard Hotel

Cocktails, chicken schnitzel, coffee with clients, a courtyard with fireplaces. As you can probably tell, we’re big fans of alliteration but we’re also suckers for a hotel restaurant that’s smack bang in Soho and can pull off countless dining scenarios, easy peasy. Open from morning to night, this place really comes into its own for schmoozy client meetings or an afternoon tea experience that you definitely didn’t suggest because you once again forget your aunt’s birthday. The look is very much country manor class with a side of jazz hands and although the service can be a little hit or miss, it’s a great shout for breakfast meetings or a cocktail alongside some eclectic brasserie nibbles.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Parc Brasserie

Parc is a special place - partially because we think it’s slowly fused into Rittenhouse Square’s permanent architecture, and also because you can pull it out of your back pocket for pretty much any situation. It’s a classic French bistro with a classic French bistro menu (think steak tartare and duck l’orange), and while none of their food comes with table-side magic tricks, everything is fresh and delicious. They also have some of the best sidewalk seating in the city, so if you’re in the mood to watch people walking their dogs who look just like them, this is the place to be.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Takahachi

Takahachi is like a TV show that isn't total trash, but also isn't good enough to lose an entire weekend to binge watching. This neighborhood restaurant in Tribeca serves sushi that’s slightly higher quality than what you get from places that primarily do delivery. Start your meal with the beer-battered shrimp and broccoli tempura, then get the $28 sushi deluxe, which comes with eight pieces of nigiri and a tuna roll. (They'll gladly sub a salmon roll if you ask.) The regular menu has a limited selection of raw fish (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and not much else), but they always offer a rotating choice of special pieces like trout from Iceland or buri from Japan. The sushi bar is perfect for solo dining and runs the length of the long, narrow dining room, but there are also some tables and a small back room for bigger groups. In a neighborhood full of high-end restaurants, Takahachi stands out as a place where you can show up comfortably in sweats and have relatively affordable and good quality sushi.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Alexandra’s Macarons

Alexandra’s Macarons is a bakery in the Central District that predictably serves French macarons. But on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 to 8pm, their cafe space turns into a pizzeria aptly named “Pizza Queens,” and it’s the best pizza-related secret in town. Their pies have a great bouncy bread-like feel to them, the fresh mozzarella in their margherita swirls with the tomato to make a milky pink sauce, and if you’re a fan of white pizzas, they serve a delicious french onion soup-inspired option slathered in caramelized onion and breadcrumbs. With just a few bistro tables, the occasional live music duet, and a short menu of wine and beer, it makes for an exciting (yet low-key) pizza date you can later brag about to anyone who will listen.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mezzanotte

Georgetown needed somewhere to grab a bowl of pasta the same way every basketball team needs somebody who is 6’8, can defend multiple positions, and shoot threes—those players make any team better, and bolognese makes any neighborhood better. Thankfully, Mezzanotte is the Italian restaurant that Georgetown was waiting for.
GEORGETOWN, NY
The Infatuation

Bombay Wraps

When you’re rushing to audit some spreadsheets like the fate of the world depends on it, use your precious window of time for the fast casual Indian food at Bombay Wraps in the Loop. This counter-service spot specializes in paratha and roti wraps with fillings like tangy chicken tikka, spiced potatoes and cauliflower, or savory pieces of curried lamb. You can also get all of these in a rice bowl for something a little more substantial or a salad if you want to avoid the carbs. Despite being a fairly small space, they actually have decent seating, but the fast service guarantees that you can quickly return to the office to finish everything before the clock strikes five.
BOMBAY, NY
The Infatuation

Baan Thai

Baan Thai is a small BYOB that’s a good place to come for a casual weeknight dinner with a few friends, when you can eat things like pad see ew and duck panang in a curry coconut sauce. In the summer they have a ton of outdoor seating on the patio, so it’s worth blocking off an entire Friday night to hog one of their tables under the string lights until you’ve finished all the wine you brought.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy