Takahachi is like a TV show that isn't total trash, but also isn't good enough to lose an entire weekend to binge watching. This neighborhood restaurant in Tribeca serves sushi that’s slightly higher quality than what you get from places that primarily do delivery. Start your meal with the beer-battered shrimp and broccoli tempura, then get the $28 sushi deluxe, which comes with eight pieces of nigiri and a tuna roll. (They'll gladly sub a salmon roll if you ask.) The regular menu has a limited selection of raw fish (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and not much else), but they always offer a rotating choice of special pieces like trout from Iceland or buri from Japan. The sushi bar is perfect for solo dining and runs the length of the long, narrow dining room, but there are also some tables and a small back room for bigger groups. In a neighborhood full of high-end restaurants, Takahachi stands out as a place where you can show up comfortably in sweats and have relatively affordable and good quality sushi.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO