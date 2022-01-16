ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Red Wings C Dylan Larkin finds Lucas Raymond for ‘Alley Oop-style’ goal [Video]

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been 15 games, but Lucas Raymond has finally lit the lamp!. Raymond hadn’t scored since December 1 against the Seattle Kraken until...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

