Get to know ... Darlene Robbins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday presented his eighth and final budget as executive, pledging $4.6 billion in tax cuts and $8.15 billion for K-12 education while also leaving $3.6 billion into the Rainy Day Fund, reserves the governor said would help the state in its next emergency. Hogan also touted spending initiatives he has announced in the days leading up to this budget presentation, including a $75 million allocation to local health departments still dealing with the pandemic, enhanced SNAP benefits for children and seniors, increased assistance with utility and electric bills, and the “re-fund the police” program...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO