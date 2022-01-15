Habitat home completed

Los Angeles-based CarbonBuilt, developer of a carbon dioxide utilization method proven in manufactured concrete, joined Cemex USA, the National Concrete Masonry Association, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and Alabama Concrete Industries Association in the late-2021 dedication of a Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa (Ala.) home. Crews built the clay brick veneer-clad, single-story residence with concrete block from a CarbonBuilt technology demonstration at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC). Utility giant Southern Co. manages the Wilsonville, Ala. facility under DOE National Energy Technology Laboratory sponsorship.
