ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Habitat home completed

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

On Dec. 18, Palouse Habitat for Humanity celebrated the completion of the Leaseburg family home in Uniontown and had our first house dedication ceremony since 2019. It was a joy to hand the house keys over to Kelcey and Breanne Leaseburg, who completed more...

dnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Habitat ReStore grand opening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a new place to purchase your hardware and household tools, but it’s not your typical retail store. It’s called Habitat ReStore and those who made it happen celebrated with a grand opening Tuesday. There was a ribbon cutting for the facility. The...
JACKSON, MS
NBC 29 News

Habitat for Humanity pushing for Southwood support

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 60% of the Southwood community was without power for four days following last Monday’s snowstorm. Freezing temperatures made surviving in the dark a challenge. “The trailers aren’t insulated particularly well, if at all,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville President Dan Rosensweig said....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Home#Fairfield Inn#Dk Mullin Architects#Dupont#Sleepshop#Ring Security System
wuft.org

Habitat for Humanity of Marion County

Today’s episode features Habitat for Humanity of Marion County and their upcoming fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Circle Square Cultural Center at On Top of the World in Ocala off State Road 200. The event will feature a well-known Elvis tribute artist, Cote Deonath, in performance along with a classic car show in front of the venue. Attendees will enjoy food and beverages and will be able to participate in a raffle to win spectacular prizes. All of Habitat’s annual events help to raise funds to build homes for residents in need throughout Marion County. Their home ownership program provides local families access to and guidance to attain an affordable home. In addition, Habitat is always in need of volunteers to work on construction sites. More information is available at habitatocala.org.
MARION COUNTY, FL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for homeownership

Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley is now accepting applications for homeownership for families in Floyd, Chattooga, and Polk counties. Those interested can find applications online at www.habitatcoosavalley.org or they can picked up at the Habitat for Humanity office located at 504 East First Ave. Habitat for Humanity —...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Contractor hired to help with Pontotoc Habitat

Often people say home is where your heart is, but there is a great value in knowing that you have your own place to hang your hat. Habitat for Humanity in Pontotoc has been helping folks here have a place to call home for some 30 years now. Habitat makes...
PONTOTOC, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KAAL-TV

Preston Veterans Home about 10% complete

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Soon veterans will be able to call Preston home with the new state veterans home being built in town. "Seeing it come together on top of the hill is just so exciting," Preston Economic Development and Tourism Director, Gabby Kinneberg said. The home's construction is coming...
PRESTON, MN
BobVila

See Inside Habitat for Humanity’s First 3D-Printed Home—and the Future of Construction

Founded in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has constructed hundreds of thousands of affordable homes for people who need them. Now, using automated computer technology and a patented concrete mix, Habitat for Humanity recently completed its first 3D-printed house in Williamsburg, Virginia. The house’s new owner, April Stringfield, and her 13-year-old son are excited to move in and make the house a home.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
keysweekly.com

HABITAT OF UPPER KEYS DEVELOPING NINE AFFORDABLE HOMES IN ISLAMORADA

Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys is announcing the planned development of nine new affordable housing units on Gardenia Street in Islamorada. The village of Islamorada granted the land to Habitat at its Nov. 18 meeting. The local Habitat affiliate is extremely grateful for the land grant, said Lindsay...
ISLAMORADA, FL
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy adding gazebo to Monarch Habitat

TROY — This week, employees from Troy’s Park Department are working on constructing a gazebo at the Monarch Habitat at Treasure Island Park. According to a post on social media from the city of Troy, the city’s Park Department will place several bird feeders in the area this spring, creating a place for birdwatchers to relax, enjoy nature, and learn more about local avifauna.
TROY, OH
concreteproducts.com

CarbonBuilt shoulders Habitat for Humanity home, builds out C-suite

Los Angeles-based CarbonBuilt, developer of a carbon dioxide utilization method proven in manufactured concrete, joined Cemex USA, the National Concrete Masonry Association, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and Alabama Concrete Industries Association in the late-2021 dedication of a Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa (Ala.) home. Crews built the clay brick veneer-clad, single-story residence with concrete block from a CarbonBuilt technology demonstration at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC). Utility giant Southern Co. manages the Wilsonville, Ala. facility under DOE National Energy Technology Laboratory sponsorship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAP

Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trent, Alicia and Aiden Fogle had a dream come true Saturday. The Habitat for Humanity helped a family out by giving them a home at a discounted price. When speaking to the family they say they couldn’t find one emotion to put into words. “We’re...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
lynnwoodtimes.com

Habitat for Humanity repair’s Brier couple’s “forever home”

BRIER, Wash, January 13, 2022 – Dee Grayson, 77, and her husband have lived in their “forever home” for 31 years – a gorgeous pink Victorian house named “Brier Rose.” The Grayson family have always loved their home and community, but after suffering some tragedies, risked losing it all if it weren’t for the efforts of Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County.
BRIER, WA
Wyoming News

Bureau works to restore grouse habitat

BUFFALO — As the Greater Sage-Grouse population in northeast Wyoming dwindles, the Bureau of Land Management is working to reclaim some land disturbed by energy development and wildfires — two of the biggest threats to the population’s survival. BLM employees and natural gas company EOG Resources Inc. started reclamation of land near the Interstate 90 Indian Creek exit east of Buffalo to plant sagebrush seedlings grown by Sheridan College students and inmates at Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. ...
BUFFALO, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy