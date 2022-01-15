Habitat home completed

Today’s episode features Habitat for Humanity of Marion County and their upcoming fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Circle Square Cultural Center at On Top of the World in Ocala off State Road 200. The event will feature a well-known Elvis tribute artist, Cote Deonath, in performance along with a classic car show in front of the venue. Attendees will enjoy food and beverages and will be able to participate in a raffle to win spectacular prizes. All of Habitat’s annual events help to raise funds to build homes for residents in need throughout Marion County. Their home ownership program provides local families access to and guidance to attain an affordable home. In addition, Habitat is always in need of volunteers to work on construction sites. More information is available at habitatocala.org.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO