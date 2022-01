With a conference win under their belt, the SAU Tech Lady Rockets wanted to open their first conference home game and the first game of the year with a big win. The Lady Rockets hosted the University of Arkansas LadyColts in a home double-header. While the Lady Rockets did not dominate as much as they wanted to in their first conference home of the year, they were able to put their foot on the gas pedal. The Lady Rockets soundly defeated the LadyColts with a 91-62 score on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO