Amazon Send Money : Send Min Rs 1 Flat 200 Cashback On Amazon Fresh & More Get Offer | Flat 75 Cashback On GV

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend might have you thinking of snagging a bargain price on a new car, but bargains, and big rebates are hard to come by. The price of cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs is skyrocketing as COVID-19 has led to a shortage of microchips and other elements essential in building cars. As a result production levels dropped and dealers are left with scant inventory. With few, if any, new cars sitting on dealer lots, the flow of customer rebates and other incentives, which accounted for more than 10% of a vehicle’s sale price in August 2019, has largely dried up. These days, you’re lucky to get a discount off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or MSRP.
