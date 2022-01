ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:00 a.m. the Robbinsville Township Fire Department, Hightstown Fire Company, RWJ EMS and Robbinsville EMS were dispatched to mile post 64.4 south bound outer roadway for an accident with reported entrapment. RWJ EMS and Hightstown Fire Company Rescue 41 arrived and treated the occupants of the vehicle. It appeared that there were non-lifethreating injuries and it was unclear if anyone was transported from the scene to a local hospital. No further details are available at this time. NJ State Police was on scene investigating the accident. There were no traffic delays due to the crash.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO