Xiaomi will be announcing the Xiaomi 11T Pro on Jan. 19 in India. It will be competing with the likes of the OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G affordable flagships that have recently gone official in India. According to a new report by My Smart Price, the 11T Pro will come preinstalled with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which allows users to some of the system apps among other features. The publication claimed that it will be one of the first Xiaomi phones in India to receive the Android 12 update.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO