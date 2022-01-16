ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Victory Over the Raiders

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Raiders on Saturday night to end their 31-year playoff drought.

Head coach Zac Taylor gave out two game balls after the win. Watch the Bengals celebrate the victory below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Bengals Celebrate Playoff
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Podcast: A Film Breakdown of How the Bengals Can Beat the Titans

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by MIke Santagata to preview Saturday's game against the Titans. How can the Bengals slow down Derrick Henry? What will Tennessee do on defense to try to stop Joe Burrow?. We answer those questions and so much more!. Listen to Locked...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy