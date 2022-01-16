Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Victory Over the Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Raiders on Saturday night to end their 31-year playoff drought.

Head coach Zac Taylor gave out two game balls after the win. Watch the Bengals celebrate the victory below.

