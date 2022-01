With a love for peanut butter cookies and a soft spot for marshmallow crème, my eyes got wide as saucers when I ran across a recipe for fluffernutter cookies. Yes, please. The original recipe called for peanut butter chips, but thinking that was a bit much and not needed, I omitted them. This fluffernutter cookie recipe does get messy and takes some patience when applying the marshmallow fluff, but the end result is so worth it. If you love fluffernutter sandwiches, try this cookie recipe ASAP.

