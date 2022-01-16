ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Gov. Youngkin signs executive actions banning critical race theory, appointing new parole board, ending school mask mandate and vaccine mandate for state employees

WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA release from Youngkin's office lays out the first 11 executive actions he signed after being sworn into office on Saturday. Gov. Youngkin signs executive actions banning critical race theory, appointing new parole board, ending school mask mandate and vaccine mandate for state employees. Youngkin’s executive order to end...

www.wavy.com

CBS News

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats agree to keep talking to deescalate Ukraine crisis

Kyiv, Ukraine — America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met Friday with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on neutral ground in Geneva to try to ease the tension along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Both men played down expectations of any breakthroughs ahead of the talks, and they both emerged saying that, at the very least, the talking would continue.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Report: Peloton pauses production on bikes, treadmills

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton’s shares tumbled on Thursday after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand. Shares fell nearly 24%, or $7.62 to $24.22 on Thursday on the report. Peloton Interactive Inc....

