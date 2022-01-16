Gov. Youngkin signs executive actions banning critical race theory, appointing new parole board, ending school mask mandate and vaccine mandate for state employees
A release from Youngkin's office lays out the first 11 executive actions he signed after being sworn into office on Saturday. Gov. Youngkin signs executive actions banning critical race theory, appointing new parole board, ending school mask mandate and vaccine mandate for state employees. Youngkin’s executive order to end...www.wavy.com
Comments / 1