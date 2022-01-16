Faith of A Mustard Seed

Years ago, I worked for an organization that allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with congregations during Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas. I remember visiting so many historic houses of worship that had been devastated by the storm. I witnessed severe water damage and loss that impacted worship services and outreach to the community. Despite the challenges, many of these congregations while they were hurting and in repair mode were still mak- ing sure others were cared for. My job was identifying resources and building capacity during the rebuild mode. I loved using my gifts and talents to make a difference. I will never forget that while I was home ill with bronchitis, I received a call that my role along with a consultant on the project was elim- inated due to funding issues. It hurt. I loved what I was doing, and I felt like God was punishing me. I could not understand what I had done to deserve that outcome.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO