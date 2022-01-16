ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith of A Mustard Seed

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so little commentary done on ‘The Meaning Of The Withered Fig Tree’ who could have known that this ‘text led’ view of this scripture, (Mark’s 5th and final occurrence of ‘Jesus’ use of /faith’, 11:20-25) in this small space, would take us into so many dynamics of faith— ‘prayer’, ‘doubt’,...

pridepublishinggroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
claytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Never quit

One of the most famous quotes attributed to Winston Churchill is, “Never, never, never, never give up.” He said this in a speech in the early days of WORLD WAR II. He was speaking, of course, of never giving up the fight for freedom against oppressors who wanted defeat, dominate and destroy the freedom loving nations of the word. How good is this advice?
RELIGION
Orange Leader

Faith Calendar 1.8.22

Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks before the event. Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline, Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425.
ORANGE, TX
mageenews.com

Hold on and have faith

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He knows that this is gonna make you stronger, stronger. The pain ain’t gonna last forever. In time it’s gonna...
RELIGION
mypulsenews.com

An Arkie’s Faith

As the clock struck 12 and ushered in the new year, fireworks boomed outside. They were the natural kind of fireworks, with bright flashes of lightning and deep booming peals of thunder. 2022 came in with a bang. The pounding on the roof announced that heavy rain was pouring down. With temperatures in the upper 60s, accompanied by heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, it seemed much more like a spring storm than the first day of the new year.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Morganton News Herald

The difference in superstitions and faith

People never cease to amaze me! Old television programs like “Candid Camera” entertained us simply by catching ordinary folks in rather awkward situations just being themselves. Human imagination will lead to behaviors and thoughts more amusing than the artistic creation of the most creative comic writer. For example,...
RELIGION
The Augusta Chronicle

An Active Faith

Fish flap their fins for many hours daily. These swimming creatures stay in motion for most of their lives to find food, stay alert, for balance when the water moves around them and to avoid bumping into rocks and stumps. When fish sleep their eyes are open because they do not have eyelids. It is rare to see a fish completely still.
RELIGION
texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Reality of Rejection

Years ago, I worked for an organization that allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with congregations during Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas. I remember visiting so many historic houses of worship that had been devastated by the storm. I witnessed severe water damage and loss that impacted worship services and outreach to the community. Despite the challenges, many of these congregations while they were hurting and in repair mode were still mak- ing sure others were cared for. My job was identifying resources and building capacity during the rebuild mode. I loved using my gifts and talents to make a difference. I will never forget that while I was home ill with bronchitis, I received a call that my role along with a consultant on the project was elim- inated due to funding issues. It hurt. I loved what I was doing, and I felt like God was punishing me. I could not understand what I had done to deserve that outcome.
GALVESTON, TX
Lockhaven Express

New Faith for a New Year

Whether we care to admit it, the Church has changed. Church leaders have been prognosticating long before the pandemic that we’ve been in liminal times, when what used to be is no longer and what is to be isn’t yet apparent. Those praying that if we just wait...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Mustard Seed#New Testament Greek#His Theology And Ministry
The Augusta Chronicle

Personal Faith

The love of God which gave us salvation through Jesus Christ has also. given us the desire to live in a manner pleasing to God. But our love. for God will become productive only when we exercise our faith that. God's way of living is good for us. We carry...
RELIGION
The Courier

By His Grace: Remain in the faith, all is not lost!

“To Timothy, a beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”  The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel,...
HOUMA, LA
Kilgore News Herald

Faith in Focus: Grace and mercy

The scriptures reference the terms grace and mercy many times, especially the New Testament. I always had an idea about what mercy meant, but I had not thought deeply about the meaning of grace. Then I heard someone share a concise definition of what those terms meant to him: Mercy is not receiving all the consequences of the bad things we do. Grace is receiving more blessings than our good acts warrant.
RELIGION
Pride Publishing

Expressions of faithCommitted to Christ

(text based on Romans 1:1-17, et al) In order for one to operate in the gifts, one must first have faith that is fully developed. Your language and lifestyle must represent faith. Spiritual gifts or charisma are concepts in Christianity referring to an endowment or extraordinary power given by the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Pride Publishing

Virtual church is a new ministry paradigm

Lockdowns brought on by COVID-19 have fast-tracked The United Methodist Church in the Zimbabwe Episcopal Area and beyond onto the information superhighway. This shift from physical gatherings to a ‘church without walls’ was deemed unthinkable just a few years ago. In 2014, I struggled to convince my supervisor...
RELIGION
Central Virginian

SOWING SEEDS OF FAITH: Religion, fasting and wine

One day some people said to Jesus, “John the Baptist’s disciples fast and pray regularly, and so do the disciples of the Pharisees. Why are your disciples always eating and drinking?”. Jesus responded, “Do wedding guests fast while celebrating with the groom? Of course not. But someday the...
RELIGION
Daily Advocate

Saving faith vs. not saving faith

I have a deep concern for people who claim to be Christians but show no signs of being Christian. Let me explain – often, I will talk to people in their fifties and sixties who tell me they are Christians. Then through the course of conversation, I find out they have not attended church since they were children. I understand that attending church does not make one a Christian any more than standing in the garage makes a person a car. Still, there should be a desire within God’s children to be in God’s house. When a person says they have been a Christian for forty years but have not been in a church house in thirty-nine years, it does make me wonder.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

From Faith to Glory

So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again soon, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.—JOHN 16:22 (NIV) One Sunday morning, I watched my mother make a beeline for the pew of her friend Faith. They’d met four years earlier when Mom came to live with us. Both widows over 90, they naturally gravitated to each other.
RELIGION
Delaware County Daily Times

Faith: Blessings are in your future

In the East Village area of Flint, Michigan, in the mid-60s, a baby boy was born without a right hand. However, as he grew up, he refused to let his limitation pigeonhole him to think, “The odds are against me,” and “I’ll just settle here.”. So,...
FLINT, MI
newmexicopbs.org

Faith in a Time of Climate Change

January 14, 2022 –New Mexicans already face the impacts of climate change, including uncertain water supplies for irrigation, dry riverbeds, forest dieoffs, and wildfires. When it comes to climate change and climate action, what lessons do communities of faith hold for people both religious and secular? How do people grieve the loss of species and ecosystems? And how has white supremacy shaped both the climate—and Christian theology? On this month’s Our Land, correspondent Laura Paskus and Larry Rasmussen, Professor Emeritus at Union Theological Seminary, dive into all these topics.
ENVIRONMENT
New Haven Register

Faith Matters: Answer division and hatred with solidarity in faith

On Jan. 15, the American Jewish community and many others around this nation were glued to their TV sets as a gunman entered a synagogue in a small Texas town during Sabbath prayers and held four worshippers hostage. For more than 10 hours, he demanded the release of a woman, Aafia Siddiqui, from a nearby federal prison who had been convicted of terrorist acts against Americans in Afghanistan. Often referred to as “Ms. Al-Qaida,” she is presently serving an 86-year sentence.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy