ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian federal court on Sunday adjourned Novak Djokovic’s visa case to consider its verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the world number one...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
wibqam.com

Ukrainian court rejects request to arrest ex-president Poroshenko in treason case

KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian judge rejected a prosecutor’s request to arrest ex-president Petro Poroshenko in a treason case, in a televised hearing on Wednesday. Judge Oleksiy Sokolov said Poroshenko should instead appear before prosecutors and investigators when requested to do so. Poroshenko is being investigated for treason...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on spying charges -lawyer

DUBAI (Reuters) -A jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, will appear before a Revolutionary Court on Thursday on spying charges, his lawyer said on Wednesday, over a year after his arrest while operating a remote-controlled mini helicopter in a desert area. “Benjamin will attend the court to be tried...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Tennis Player#Visa#Australian#Reuters
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
MIAMI, FL
wibqam.com

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Christian group in Boston flag dispute

(Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to rule in favor of a Christian group that sued on free speech grounds over a refusal by officials in Boston to fly a flag bearing the image of a cross at City Hall in a challenge backed by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wibqam.com

U.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute over football coach’s on-field prayers

(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by a Christian former high school football coach who was suspended from his job at a high school in Washington state for refusing to halt his practice of praying at mid-field after games – a case that could expand the religious rights of employees of public institutions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wibqam.com

U.S. drops criminal case against MIT professor over China ties

BOSTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday dropped charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing his ties to China when seeking federal grant money, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence on American research. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a court filing...
BOSTON, IN
The Independent

Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny report they were at odds over masks

Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they were at odds over the wearing of masks in court during the recent surge in coronavirus cases is false. The court on Wednesday issued an unusual three-sentence statement from Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch It read: “Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.”The statement came after NPR's longtime Supreme Court correspondent Nina Totenberg reported Tuesday on an alleged conflict between the two, who normally...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Giuliani accused of helping orchestrate forged documents scheme

We've known for weeks that Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials, pretending to be "duly elected and qualified electors," and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not. We've also come to learn that...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy