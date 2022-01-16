ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

At Rally, Christian Univ Prez Falsely Claims CO Lawmakers Want to Protect Abortion “Even After Birth, if Necessary”

By Michael Lund
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Colorado Celebrate Life Rally commenced on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol Saturday afternoon with large crowds gathering and carrying signs with anti-abortion slogans, emboldened by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to hear arguments in a Mississippi case that threatens to reverse a 50-year precedent of federally protected...

Nonya
5d ago

Never will I comprehend encouraging a parent to abort their child - even in the hardest of circumstances (I have 1:1 experience), the child is precious and should always be given the right to live.

