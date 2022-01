NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt received its third preseason top-five ranking this week as D1Baseball placed the Commodores third in its Top 25 rankings Tuesday. Vanderbilt was among six teams from the Southeastern Conference in top 10 while the SEC led all conferences with eight teams in the rankings. The Commodores are joined by Arkansas (No. 2), Mississippi State (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 5), LSU (No. 8), Florida (No. 9), Georgia (No. 16) and Tennessee (No. 19).

