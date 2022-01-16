ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian federal court on Sunday adjourned Novak Djokovic’s visa case to consider its verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the world number one...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Attorney general says Colston verdict is ‘confusing’ and considers referring case to Court of Appeal

The row over the Colston statue verdict deepened on Friday after the Conservative attorney general said she is considering referring the case to the Court of Appeal. Suella Braverman, the MP for Fareham, claimed that the case "is causing confusion" and would therefore consider referring it to senior judges to give them "the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases."Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, were prosecuted for pulling the statue of Edward Colston, the slave trader and philanthropist, down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on 7 June...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Tennis Player#Visa#Australian#Reuters
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
MIAMI, FL
wtvbam.com

France’s TotalEnergies withdraws from Myanmar

PARIS (Reuters) -French energy group TotalEnergies said on Friday it had decided to withdraw from Myanmar because of the worsening human rights situation there, becoming the latest Western company to pull out following a coup there last year. Since the coup, Myanmar security forces have killed more than 1,400 people...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
MSNBC

Giuliani accused of helping orchestrate forged documents scheme

We've known for weeks that Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials, pretending to be "duly elected and qualified electors," and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not. We've also come to learn that...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Everyone should be concerned if the federal government bypasses the Canada Gazette

In late 2021, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan signalled that his department would skip publication in the Canada Gazette of any new regulations on enforcing the federal government’s vaccine mandate for the core public service. The Canada Gazette is the official publication of the Canadian government that publishes notices of statutes, regulations, proclamations and other business of government and Parliament. As reported in the subscription-only Hill Times, O'Regan’s proposal to bypass the Gazette was apparently aimed at making good on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s October 2021 promise to ensure the well-being of Canadians by making sure public servants were vaccinated. While the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvbam.com

Leon Black accuses former Apollo partner of attempting ‘coup’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leon Black accused a former top lieutenant at Apollo Global Management Inc of exploiting the billionaire’s ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an effort to launch a “coup” and oust him from the investment firm he co-founded. The accusation...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Blinken vows swift and severe response if Russia attacks Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after talks with Russia’s foreign minister on Friday that Moscow would face a “swift, severe and a united response” if it invades Ukraine. Blinken said after the talks in Geneva that Washington had agreed to provide...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Anti-abortion activists march in Washington, buoyed by waning U.S. abortion access

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Anti-abortion advocates will take to the streets of Washington on Friday for the annual “March for Life,” their mood boosted by recent state abortion restrictions and the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 long-held abortion rights. The march marks the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy