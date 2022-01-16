Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict

The row over the Colston statue verdict deepened on Friday after the Conservative attorney general said she is considering referring the case to the Court of Appeal. Suella Braverman, the MP for Fareham, claimed that the case "is causing confusion" and would therefore consider referring it to senior judges to give them "the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases."Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, were prosecuted for pulling the statue of Edward Colston, the slave trader and philanthropist, down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on 7 June...
