A hostage-taker who was shot dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas was British The incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday.The man could be heard ranting, in what appeared to be a British accent, on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.Police were first called to the synagogue at about 11am.One hostage who had been held was released during the hours-long stand-off and three others got out at about 9pm local time when an FBI Swat team entered...

