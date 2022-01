(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — It was the best of Twitter. It was the worst of Twitter. During the long agonizing hours of last Saturday evening, during which a rabbi and three congregants were held against their will at a Dallas-area synagogue, social media performed perhaps as its creators and optimists always thought it would. It was a community of caring, with users posting prayers, sharing their distress and comforting one another. They sent messages of hope to the Jews trapped in the building and words of gratitude to the responders gathered outside.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO