Ben Limback knows what it's like to win a regular-season men's basketball conference title for Concordia. Limback was a player for the Bulldogs in 1996 when they last won the league title, back when they competed in the NIAC. Concordia has been in the GPAC since 2000, and with a month left in the regular season, it's in a position to win that elusive title.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO