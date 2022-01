DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – FBI Director Christopher Wray called Saturday’s hostage situation at Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel “an act of terrorism” against the Jewish community. He and one of the hostages, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, spoke during a virtual event put on by the Anti-Defamation League. The webinar was called, “Fighting Hate from Home – Lessons from a Hostage Crisis.” FBI Director Wray pledged to thoroughly, aggressively and vigorously investigate the attack on Saturday, Jan. 15. “Let me be clear and blunt,” said Wray. “The FBI is and has been treating Saturday’s events as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.” Wray said agents are...

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO