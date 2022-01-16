N.Korea train makes rare arrival in China during border lockdown – Yonhap

Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday over tensions with China and North Korea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the two nations were signing a five-year extension of the support package provided by Japan for the hosting of around 50,000 US troops on its soil. The new agreement "will invest greater resources to deepen our military readiness and interoperability", Blinken said at the opening of four-way virtual talks between the allies' foreign and defence chiefs. "Our allies must not only strengthen the tools we have but also develop new ones," Blinken said Thursday in Washington.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO