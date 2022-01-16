ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian federal court on Sunday adjourned Novak Djokovic’s visa case to consider its verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the world number one...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
go955.com

Tiley says not resigning, denies Tennis Australia paying Djokovic legal fees

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Embattled Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday he would not be resigning over the Novak Djokovic saga and denied Tennis Australia (TA) were paying the Serbian’s legal and travel expenses. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, hours after a Federal...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
go955.com

Colombia judges split on removing abortion from penal code

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Eight judges from Colombia’s constitutional court were evenly split on Thursday over whether abortion should be eliminated from the penal code, the coalition of pro-choice groups which brought the long-running lawsuit said. Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 ruling that allows it...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Behind Australian Judges Ruling for Allowing Novak Djokovic Deportation

The drama surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic continues after he was deported from Australia over the weekend due to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Djokovic was forced to leave the country on the eve of what was to be his first match in defense of his Australian Open title after three judges ruled in favor of his removal and revealed their reasoning for doing so. Adding to his woes, a law recently passed in France is putting his chances of defending his French Open title in jeopardy. The director of Marist's Center for Sports Communication, Jane McManus, joined Cheddar to discuss the ongoing fallout.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Tennis Player#Visa#Australian#Reuters
The Independent

Attorney general says Colston verdict is ‘confusing’ and considers referring case to Court of Appeal

The row over the Colston statue verdict deepened on Friday after the Conservative attorney general said she is considering referring the case to the Court of Appeal. Suella Braverman, the MP for Fareham, claimed that the case "is causing confusion" and would therefore consider referring it to senior judges to give them "the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases."Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, were prosecuted for pulling the statue of Edward Colston, the slave trader and philanthropist, down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on 7 June...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
MIAMI, FL
go955.com

Canadian designer Peter Nygard denied bail

TORONTO (Reuters) -A Toronto justice of the peace denied Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard bail on Wednesday in connection with charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. This bail decision relates to charges Canadian authorities laid against Nygard, 80, in connection with events that allegedly took place between 1987 and...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Everyone should be concerned if the federal government bypasses the Canada Gazette

In late 2021, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan signalled that his department would skip publication in the Canada Gazette of any new regulations on enforcing the federal government’s vaccine mandate for the core public service. The Canada Gazette is the official publication of the Canadian government that publishes notices of statutes, regulations, proclamations and other business of government and Parliament. As reported in the subscription-only Hill Times, O'Regan’s proposal to bypass the Gazette was apparently aimed at making good on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s October 2021 promise to ensure the well-being of Canadians by making sure public servants were vaccinated. While the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
go955.com

U.S. attorney general to meet with Boeing 737 MAX crash victims’ relatives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to meet with relatives and lawyers of victims of fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes after some challenged a deferred prosecution agreement struck with the planemaker, the Justice Department said. In December, some victims’ relatives said the Department had violated their...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy