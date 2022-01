It was a cloudy and bitterly cold start to the day, but we should expect some sunshine and warming this afternoon as high pressure slides off to the north and east of us. Winds will begin shifting more out of the northeast keeping temperatures unseasonably cold. You can expect highs in the upper 20s later today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will start backing off, which will help keep "feel like" closer to that air temperature range. We won't see any relief from the frigid temperatures tonight and into tomorrow morning. Winds will calm down into Saturday morning, but with the crystal clear skies overnight lows are expected to dwindle all the way back down to the low to mid teens.

