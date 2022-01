After what was our coldest start today since January 8th, temperatures only climbed as high as 25° in Evansville earlier today, marking our coolest afternoon in just under two weeks. The evening ahead will be equally bone-chilling; after seeing temperatures around 21° at dinnertime we'll tumble back down to 19° by 10 o’clock under gradually decreasing cloud cover. The combination of clear skies and northerly winds will allow temperatures to fall all the way back down to 15° in Evansville early Friday morning. Worse yet, windchill values are expected to dive right back down into the single digits area-wide.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO