UNI defeats Southern Illinois, 69-68

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
5 days ago
 5 days ago
(Cedar Falls) UNI won a tight Missouri Valley Conference matchup over Southern Illinois on Sunday. The Panthers posted a 69-68 victory for their 5th consecutive win.

AJ Green led Northern Iowa with 22 points. Green went 5/6 from the free-throw line in the final minute and hit a pair at the line to seal it with :01 remaining. Noah Carter had 17 points and Nate Heise scored 11.

UNI is 9-7 overall and 5-1 in the conference. They will travel to Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
