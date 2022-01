Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres scored his first goal as a Barcelona player on Thursday night, but could not prevent his side being eliminated from the Copa del Rey.The Catalan outfit are the reigning champions of Spain’s domestic cup competition, but the side they defeated in last season’s final, Athletic Club, had their revenge thanks to a 3-2 victory in extra time.It had initially seemed as though the Basque side would progress in 90 minutes after a wild start and end to the match.Iker Muniain netted just two minutes in, before Ferran’s equaliser midway through the first half -...

SOCCER ・ 10 HOURS AGO